Sept. 6 marks the observance of Labor Day in the U.S. and Canada. Recent news reports predict an upswing of the U.S. economy with low inflation and unemployment rates. But millions of both wage and salaried workers struggle to secure a decent standard of living.
Some in the labor force have responded by holding two or even three jobs to supplement their income. Others have opted for additional training and education to make themselves more appealing to employers in areas of high job growth.
The currently stagnant compensation levels in many workplaces add to employee duress. These pay issues transcend race, ethnicity and gender. Hardest hit are those wage earners in a range of low-income occupations from fast food to retail sales.
Today, millions of employees live paycheck-to-paycheck. And the federal minimum wage remains mired at a shockingly horrendous $7.25 per hour.
Democrats hold paper-thin majorities in Congress. President Joe Biden, an avowedly pro-labor chief executive, has taken a number of steps to align his administration with workers and their unions. With a sense of great urgency, he rallies Democrats and holds meetings with independents and party moderates to push for a progressive agenda to lift the economy and his presidency.
Biden wasted no time in making pro-labor appointments and issuing labor-friendly executive orders. He selected union-endorsed Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, his choice for secretary of labor, comes straight out of the labor movement.
Among the flurry of executive orders that marked Biden’s earliest days in the White House were directives to ensure collective bargaining rights for federal employees and a $15 per hour minimum wage for them as well as the thousands of contract employees who make up a large share of the government workforce.
Biden’s early actions still face obstacles. Republicans as well as conservative elements among independents and moderates in both major parties might not support the Biden agenda.
Biden’s plan for economic recovery includes two interrelated parts. The first involves getting COVID-19 under control. The second involves revamping the country’s physical infrastructure. Both initiatives seek funding approval from Congress.
Biden and the Democrats want to deal with the pandemic by allocating money for human needs. These include such things as family leave to provide child care, expanded health care and post-high school education. These programs provide access to people to obtain associate degrees, commercial driver’s licenses or professional certification in the skilled trades and other crucial fields.
The nation’s physical infrastructure has been characterized as aged and crumbling. Fixes to our roads and bridges, locks and dams, schools and airports, manufacturing facilities, the electric grid, new energy systems and communication networks will create construction jobs.
Workers are the source of economic growth. They function not only as producers but also as consumers and taxpayers. Workers, unions and most of the populace want a country where all people have access to living wages, decent housing and humane working conditions regardless of their skin color, sexual identity or economic status. The Biden-Harris administration has shown a commitment to these goals.