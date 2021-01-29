”Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” — Voltaire
In the middle of the worst pandemic in 100 years, both red and blue states, several with long traditions of mail-in ballots, participated in the November election.
Every state verified its process. On Dec. 14, the Electoral College accepted the state reports. On Jan. 6, the very day an unlawful mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, during which five people died, our U.S. senators and Vice President Pence certified the electors.
However, our newly elected representative for Iowa’s First District, along with several Republicans in Congress signed a letter stating that they were “outraged at the significant abuses in our electoral system resulting from reckless adoption in mail-in ballots and the lack of safeguards that only legitimate votes are cast and counted.” (TH Jan. 17,2021)
Representative Ashley Hinson failed to offer so much as a single shred of evidence.
Does her signature on this letter signal her support for the big lie that Donald Trump won the presidential election?
Does her signature on this letter imply that she questions the legitimacy of her own election?
Facts.
Evidence.
Verification.
The people of the First Congressional District of Iowa value truth.