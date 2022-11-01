On Jan. 1, we will confer on a local person (or people) the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for the 53rd time.
For more than half a century, the TH has singled out some of the greatest community leaders for this time-honored award. It has become the premier honor in our community and something of a lifetime achievement award for folks who have consistently set the bar high and exceeded expectations.
Our First Citizen Award recipients have been groups and individuals from all corners of our community: humble servants in religious life; leaders of business and industry; extraordinary volunteers; incredible philanthropists. With a variety of achievements to their name, these individuals continue to inspire others and make our community better. Each found a way to work above and beyond their regular occupations to help others and make our community a better place to live, work and play.
Last year’s award was conferred on Ernest Jackson with hundreds of folks who turned out to congratulate him at our annual livestreamed First Citizen reception. We’ll host that event for our next recipient in January — details to come on that event.
As of today, nominations for First Citizen can be submitted at TelegraphHerald.com/firstcitizen, or mailed or dropped off to me at the TH through Thursday, Dec. 1. I’m excited to see the nominations for recognition of Dubuque’s great leaders.
Get informed before you vote
Just one more week of hearing, “I’m Candidate X, and I approved this message.” Election Day is just a week away with big decisions hanging in the balance at the county, state and federal level. Before you vote, make sure you’re informed about the candidates. We’ve interviewed dozens of candidates in various races in our area communities, as well as covering candidate visits and forums. The Telegraph Herald Editorial Board held two dozen meetings culminating in 10 editorial endorsements.
We think providing background on candidates is a critical piece of community journalism. Before you go to the polls, you can get information on candidates at telegraphherald.com/news/elections.
Last call for elections letters
If the steady stream of letters to the editor is any indication, this election has garnered a high level of interest from citizens. I made extra room on Sunday’s editorial page to get in as many as possible, but we’ve still got many more. I’ll keep running them this week, but letters received after Wednesday might not get published before the election. Because of the high volume we’re experiencing, letters submitted via email to THletters@thmedia.com will be prioritized over handwritten letters. Remember to keep them under 250 words.
Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.