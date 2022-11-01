On Jan. 1, we will confer on a local person (or people) the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for the 53rd time.

For more than half a century, the TH has singled out some of the greatest community leaders for this time-honored award. It has become the premier honor in our community and something of a lifetime achievement award for folks who have consistently set the bar high and exceeded expectations.

Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.