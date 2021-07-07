Bob Ritz is president and chief executive officer of MercyOne, a connected system of health care facilities and services dedicated to helping people and communities live their best life. The system’s clinics, medical centers, hospitals and affiliates are located throughout the state of Iowa and beyond.

Dr. Hijinio Carreon is the systemwide chief medical executive of MercyOne. Dr. Carreon has been a part of the organization for more than 13 years, beginning as an emergency medicine physician. In addition to his roles at MercyOne, Dr. Carreon serves as co-medical director of EMS for the Mercy College of Health Sciences, emergency physician trauma surveyor for the Iowa Department of Public Health and is director at large for the Iowa American College of Emergency Physicians.