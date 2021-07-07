COVID-19 vaccinations have led the way for many of us to return to a more normal way of living. It’s been several weeks since the Centers for Disease Control shared relaxed guidance on mask wearing indoors for those who are fully vaccinated. MercyOne hospitals are now able to welcome back limited visitors to see their loved ones, with some relaxed restrictions.

But, we still require you to wear a mask in our health care settings. Here’s why:

There is limited data on vaccine protection in people who are immunocompromised. This means there are many potentially vulnerable people in our hospitals, treatment centers and care locations. Wearing masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 continues to be recommended by both the CDC and OSHA.

COVID-19 still exists. There are 29 states in the U.S. with rising numbers of cases this week. As recently as this past Tuesday, 43 Iowans were hospitalized with their first infection of the virus, and a fourth of them were under the age of 40.

There are many people who are not vaccinated. As of June 30, only 45% of Iowa’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We understand certain medical reasons may prevent an individual from completing the vaccine series or prevent them from receiving the vaccine, yet our role in the health care industry is to protect every patient who enters our care facilities.

While vaccines offer some protection, the new, more highly contagious Delta variant can still spread rapidly among others. A county in Missouri saw a 210% spike in new cases during the month of June. Most of these cases were confirmed as the Delta variant, and most individuals needing to be hospitalized were not vaccinated.

We continue to encourage everyone who is able and qualifies to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and are the main reason for relaxed guidance by the CDC, as well as state and local governments. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, and people ages 12 and up are now eligible. Consider scheduling your vaccine appointment today.

MercyOne continues to thoughtfully review and evaluate changes to our COVID-19 safety guidelines as case rates decline and more people are vaccinated. We appreciate your cooperation by continuing to bring and wear your mask.

Bob Ritz is president and chief executive officer of MercyOne, a connected system of health care facilities and services dedicated to helping people and communities live their best life. The system’s clinics, medical centers, hospitals and affiliates are located throughout the state of Iowa and beyond.

Dr. Hijinio Carreon is the systemwide chief medical executive of MercyOne. Dr. Carreon has been a part of the organization for more than 13 years, beginning as an emergency medicine physician. In addition to his roles at MercyOne, Dr. Carreon serves as co-medical director of EMS for the Mercy College of Health Sciences, emergency physician trauma surveyor for the Iowa Department of Public Health and is director at large for the Iowa American College of Emergency Physicians.

