For the first time in more than a decade, I am no longer the mother of a high school student.
Everybody tells you how fast these years are going to go. But nothing quite prepares you for that reality to set in. In the last six years I have been through the waning days of high school for three daughters and an exchange student son, and now finally, my son — my baby — has donned the cap and gown.
I won’t let my emotions get in the way of the sheer delight I feel for this class that the school year like none other has at least ended with some normalcy; they got to go two days without masks. After the last 15 months, that’s not something to be taken lightly.
I cannot say enough about the resilience of today’s high school students and grads. My friend Brent Mills, a science teacher at Senior High School, said it well in his family’s annual holiday letter. He talked about how being around young people amid the pandemic salvaged his optimism. “They have a great ability to persevere and overcome the obstacles and setbacks caused by the pandemic. The idea of ‘making the best of the situation’ was not lost on them. For myself, I have had one year of my life interrupted and that comes at the advent of my 50s. How about that year being as pivotal as a quarter of your high school or college years?”
I have thought about that so many times this year. No matter how old you are, the four years of high school are set apart in your memory, unique in their own way.
Like the Class of 2020, this year’s graduates missed out on some significant things. Sports seasons, dances, show choir competitions, packed gymnasiums for events of all kinds. Not to mention just being able to see the smiles of classmates walking down the hall every day. I mean, as if it isn’t hard enough to show your real self in high school, these guys had to literally wear a mask every damn day.
There’s been a tradeoff, though. This class has endured a completely unique high school experience and memories, something that will be talked about for the rest of their lives. As I’ve watched my son’s class interact these past months, I think enduring the pandemic together has bound them with their peers in a special way.
Here at the TH, we wanted to offer our own tribute.
From sporting events to musicals, club activities and service events, we’ve shot myriad photos of the Class of 2021’s high school years, particularly at the Dubuque County schools we cover most: Western Dubuque, Senior, Hempstead and Wahlert Catholic. Our photo/video team combed the archives and came up with dozens of photos that we assembled into videos featuring as many of those teens as we could find.
We certainly don’t have everybody, but we thought students and families would enjoy seeing a slideshow of some of their classmates, captured by a photojournalist’s lens.
We began posting the videos Sunday, starting with Wahlert’s on their graduation day, followed by Western Dubuque, Senior and Hempstead high schools all posted this weekend as those graduations take place.
The videos can be viewed on the TH YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/TelegraphHerald801) as well as on our website (TelegraphHerald.com) and on our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages. Please enjoy our salute to this special class and share the videos on social media.