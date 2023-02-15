Because one of the most dangerous activities for police officers and private citizens is a traffic stop, I am not only in favor of the new proposal for automated speed cameras that the Dubuque City Council moved forward Monday night, but in addition, I also believe that all police “pull over” stops for minor infractions that can be dealt with by sending a warning or a citation through the mail should be discontinued. I do have one major caveat which will be addressed at the end of the essay.
Taking away the responsibility from law enforcement for immediately citing motorists in person for minor infractions, such as a broken taillight, would not only improve safety for both police officers and the motorists they stop, but would also help with current law enforcement staff shortages. It is absolutely stunning that we as a country think it is acceptable to use heavily armed officers with guns, tasers, pepper spray and body armor to interact with motorists who have committed minor traffic offenses or have minor equipment defects. Not only is it inappropriate to have armed individuals dealing with such trivial issues, but it is also a waste of human resources. Would we ask emergency room doctors to also change beds or serve food in the lunchroom? Would we ask nurses to enforce parking in the hospital parking lot? Under this plan, and because the core mission of the police is to control crime, police would be able to redirect their attention to impaired driving, dangerous driving and criminal activity.
It is understandable that the public is upset about a policy change that gives the appearance of opening a floodgate of fines and fees arriving in the mail. After all, many communities depend on traffic fines for at least part of their budget and policing for profit is a significant issue in some parts of the country. Before community leaders get too excited at the potential new and significant revenue stream and before motorists panic over another big government program to drain their pockets, I suggest an additional caveat to this proposed new policy change: All financial incentive to give tickets or to fine motorists would be eliminated by mandating that all funds acquired through traffic cameras and mailed citations would not come back to the City of Dubuque or the Police Department. They would instead be sent to the state general fund, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, March of Dimes … anywhere but here.
Traffic cameras and citations by mail should only be used to maintain safe roadways. They should never be used for revenue enhancement by a city that pays the salaries of the employees who are the very ones responsible for issuing the citations and setting the level of fines. The death of Michael Brown prompted a federal investigation of the City of Ferguson Police Department that revealed the inherent dangers of “policing for profit.” After reading the report, it is clear that the incentive for the police in Ferguson was not the safety of its citizens, but instead, was the fiscal survival of the city and the Ferguson Police Department. That must not be allowed to happen here.
I want to make clear that I am in favor of using traffic cameras to keep roadways safer, but only if no money …NONE … goes into police or city coffers from mailed citations. Ask the City Council if they would agree to never take money from fines generated by traffic cameras. If they would not agree to that stipulation, it makes their claim of “safety” ring a little bit hollow.
Zaccaro is a former teacher and the author of 14 nonfiction books. His most recent book is “Police Reform: Moving From Slogans to Solutions.”
