Because one of the most dangerous activities for police officers and private citizens is a traffic stop, I am not only in favor of the new proposal for automated speed cameras that the Dubuque City Council moved forward Monday night, but in addition, I also believe that all police “pull over” stops for minor infractions that can be dealt with by sending a warning or a citation through the mail should be discontinued. I do have one major caveat which will be addressed at the end of the essay.

Taking away the responsibility from law enforcement for immediately citing motorists in person for minor infractions, such as a broken taillight, would not only improve safety for both police officers and the motorists they stop, but would also help with current law enforcement staff shortages. It is absolutely stunning that we as a country think it is acceptable to use heavily armed officers with guns, tasers, pepper spray and body armor to interact with motorists who have committed minor traffic offenses or have minor equipment defects. Not only is it inappropriate to have armed individuals dealing with such trivial issues, but it is also a waste of human resources. Would we ask emergency room doctors to also change beds or serve food in the lunchroom? Would we ask nurses to enforce parking in the hospital parking lot? Under this plan, and because the core mission of the police is to control crime, police would be able to redirect their attention to impaired driving, dangerous driving and criminal activity.

Zaccaro is a former teacher and the author of 14 nonfiction books. His most recent book is “Police Reform: Moving From Slogans to Solutions.”

