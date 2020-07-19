Law enforcement deploys pepper spray during an arrest. A man says he can’t breathe and has what appears to be a seizure. Onlookers with cellphones capture the footage. Social media posts spark outrage.
Unfortunately, it’s a scenario that has become all too familiar in cases across the country. Last weekend, it happened in Dubuque.
When it comes to racial strife and potential conflicts with police, no one ever said it couldn’t happen here. But local officials — from law enforcement to City Council members to local Black leaders — have tried to work together to pre-empt a bad situation.
What happened last weekend didn’t turn into a tragic scenario. The man under arrest, Yoosuf K. Moment, was treated at a local hospital and released to police custody. The matter remains under investigation, so the details of the circumstances are still unclear. But there are lessons to be drawn from the incident regardless.
As social media heated up with recordings of the arrest and commentary from witnesses — and from others who claimed to be witnesses — Dubuque police issued a statement addressing what happened. Then, police apparently invited members of Switching Places Foundation to view police body and dashboard camera videos of the arrest. Switching Places Foundation is a group that formed as an outgrowth of peaceful protests and rallies held in Dubuque in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Upon viewing the video, a representative of the group said in a social media post: “Some rumors of what happened appear not valid.”
Exactly what that refers to remains unclear, because police have denied a request to make the video public.
Reaching out to this group of opinion leaders in the community was a smart move, and doing so helped shift the rhetoric on social media. One person who claimed to be a witness (but tagged himself at the wrong location) claimed to have seen the police officer use a weapon, something the video might contradict. Yet this post spread fervor on social media and was widely shared.
Communicating facts early on can help everyone see more clearly.
Another smart move was the City of Dubuque issuing a statement on Saturday that an investigation was already underway, that internal affairs was involved and that the circumstances would be carefully reviewed and explained.
That’s exactly what should happen. In the hours after a questionable incident, better to state unequivocally that an investigation will begin.
There’s a lesson in the incident for the social media users as well. No matter what the situation is, don’t assume everything you read to be true. It might seem hard to imagine why anyone would claim to have witnessed an altercation and describe the scene on social media when, in fact, he had not witnessed it. But that is precisely what happened in this scenario. Some of these intentionally false posts added fuel to the outrage.
Here is where social media users need to dig a little deeper and try to discern the truth before reacting.
Police could help tamp down concerns and confirm how events unfolded by making public the body and dash camera videos, a request by the Telegraph Herald that they have denied, citing the investigation. But the investigation was already underway when Switching Places Foundation representatives viewed the video. If the video can be shown to some members of the public, it should be shown to all members of the public.
The arrest incident in Dubuque last week should be investigated thoroughly — from the behavior of all involved to the steps taken by officials after the fact. A healthy discussion of the protocols would help keep lines of communication open and could help head off future incidents.