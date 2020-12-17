In Madison, they had a hearing about the voting process after the vote. If it was that bad, why didn’t they improve on it before the vote? Wrong guy won? Come on people....
Letter: Why question voting process now?
annette.doerr@thmedia.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town
IOWA
Dubuque
Asbury
Dyersville
Bellevue
Clayton County
Delaware County
Dubuque County
Jackson County
ILLINOIS
East Dubuque
Galena
Jo Daviess County
WISCONSIN
Platteville
Lancaster
Crawford County
Grant County
Iowa County
Lafayette County
Ullrich: Relishing reindeer and memories of youth
Letter: Why would Ted Cruz and others side with Trump?
Dalsing: Being homeless isn't a crime
Letter: Why question voting process now?
Letter: Words matter -- and so do their interpretations
Rubin: How Biden ally Coons hopes to cure congressional paralysis
Our opinion: Simmons development a shining bright spot amid dark times
Gilligan: TH calendar perfect gift for hard-to-buy-for
Commentary -- Bill of Rights Day: We keep our freedoms by teaching them
Letter: Democratic leadership won't bode well for nation
Goldberg: Texas AG’s lawsuit a shameful display of hypocrisy
Reeder: Challenges of dyslexia lead to life lessons
Tucker: Trump supporters grow ever more committed to treason
Letter: Devon Drive congestion still not remedied
Letter: Country must find path forward after Trump
Jones: Suggestion of voter fraud will impact electorate
Peterson: This year, more than ever, we must unite to support others
Our opinion: OSHA, governor must step up to protect Iowa workers
Leubsdorf: Competing interests complicate Biden's Cabinet choices
Letter: Elected officials should listen to health care professionals
Letter: Washington should do something about robocalls, scams
Letter: Consumers struggling in pandemic, too
Letter: Protect your fellow Americans
Parker: 'Morality of marketplace' freeing Black Americans
Letter: Gulf between left, right ever widening
Letter: Even before pandemic, much was wrong with America
Cyr: Anticipating differences in Biden administration
Letter: Wind farm upgrade would have ecological impact in addition to financial
Dinsdale: Grassley, Ernst must support Iowa workers, back paid leave protection
Davis Hanson: Progressives no longer defenders of free expression
Rubin: Victory for US democracy: Courts serve law, not a president's will
Letter: Dubuque County Jail should release nonviolent offenders
Our opinion: Recovered COVID-19 patients hold key to helping those who are sick
Gilligan: Striking a balance on COVID-19 coverage
Jonah Goldberg: Conspiracy theories have no place in serious conservatism
Reeder: Judge politicians on their policies, not waistlines
Tucker: Too many leaders think themselves above the law
Double Take -- Giese: The Swamp clear election victor
Double Take -- Scharnau: New administration can, must address climate crisis
Our opinion: Iowa still facing water-quality challenges
Letter: Writer's remarks about ballot counters inaccurate, insulting
Letter: Remembering Msgr. Friedl
Letter: Dogs don't belong in food-selling establishments
Leubsdorf: The ramifications of Georgia runoff for Biden administration
Our opinion: Help assess public health needs by responding to survey
Letter: Elk Wind Farm's $45 million upgrade unethical
Letter: Iowa must take action to clean up streams, creeks
Cyr: Lessons of surprise attacks endure
Frydenlund: Amid darkness we must seek light