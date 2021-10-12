I took Monday, Oct. 4, off work. I had just returned from a long weekend away with dear friends and allowed myself a day to organize, catch up on laundry and get life back to normal. (P.S., that happens much more quickly when there haven’t been kids kicking around the house all weekend.)
That Monday was a bit of a “me” day — lunch with my sisters, grocery shopping and trying a couple of new recipes (my favorite thing to do).
Here’s what I wasn’t doing: Scrolling on Facebook.
Yes, the great Facebook outage of 2021 blew by me without my notice.
I didn’t know about it at all — until I got back to work, that is. Even though Facebook frustrates and confounds me at times from a user standpoint, it’s a platform we at the Telegraph Herald use to connect with readers.
As all Facebook users know, much of the content that people and pages share on the social media site are links to other websites — legitimate and otherwise.
During the six-hour outage, which also affected Instagram and WhatsApp, the initial user reaction reported was concern and disappointment, if not full-on panic, at the prospect of missing out on their usual content feed. Once it became clear that the whole system was down, that no one was able to post anything new so no one was missing out, people described a new emotion: relief.
Most people were fine with a break from the steady diet of social posts — as long as everybody was taking the break together.
It kind of makes you think, doesn’t it? These days, 70% of adult Facebook users are on the site every day and half are on there several times a day, according to Pew Research Center 2021 data.
Here’s another point of concern. A new poll out Friday showed that nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is problematic. And 75% believe social media companies like Facebook bear the brunt of the responsibility for that.
That was true for people across the political spectrum. Those same people, though, don’t think they themselves are purveyors of misinformation, according to the poll from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Folks aren’t wrong about Facebook contributing to the spread of misinformation — just as Facebook contributes to the spread of accurate information and to the spread of cute kitten videos. Facebook is a platform, and it’s up to users to decide what to believe and share.
So if a user stumbles onto a story about Denzel Washington saying he’s “sick of Democrats’ lies” and is supporting Donald Trump, and that user wants to share the story with others, guess who is spreading misinformation? That made-up story was posted on AmericanNews.com and bizstandardnews.com and shared millions of times on Facebook. But the whole story is made up.
What is bizstandardnews.com?
Its site comes with the disclaimer that its stories “could be true” because “reality is so strange nowadays.” But the disclaimer also says it is “a satirical site designed to parody the 24-hour news cycle.”
Before sharing anything on social media, users should employ the same tactics used in trying to determine if an email is some sort of scam — check the source. Who’s the source of the information? Does the web address look sketchy? Then, it probably is. If you’re not sure, try Googling the site.
You might learn that ABCnews.com.co has nothing to do with ABC the network. And that Bloomberg.ma is not related to Bloomberg.com. Nor is breaking-CNN.com affiliated with CNN.
Posts by the TH on Facebook will always link back to TelegraphHerald.com, so you can be sure they are legitimate.
Last week’s Facebook outage provided some good food for thought. It sure seems as if most Americans would rather not spend so much time checking social media content, but they don’t want to miss out on anything. Sounds like a society that needs to tap the brakes on posting and sharing. And when you do decide to share a story, make sure it’s from a reliable source.