Kudos to the participants in the Pride Parade in Dubuque on June 26.
It reminded me of a gay rally held in Washington Park some 30 years ago. I attended that rally to gain a better understanding of what being gay was like and, as a member of the Dubuque Human Rights Commission, to report on any unruly behavior that might occur. Despite the horn-honking and jeers from passing cars, everything was peaceful in the park. I learned gay people are like most everyone else: enjoying the company of others who shared a common interest, and taking pride in who they were. They just wanted to put that on display, and they did.
That was a good lesson for me, and helped prepare me for the day when one of our grandchildren hesitantly revealed he had been medically diagnosed as transsexual. I’m proud that our entire family accepted that as not a big deal, and life went on.
That rally also motivated our commission to attempt to add sexual orientation as a protected class in the City Code of Ordinances. That first attempt was rejected by the City Council, but a later attempt succeeded. Hearts and attitudes were gradually changing, not only in Dubuque but all over.
It was encouraging to see so many young participants in the parade. Our future lies with them, and they seem much more open to change and difference than the youth of my generation were. Hopefully the parade will be even bigger next year.