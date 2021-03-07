Iowa has been hit hard by coronavirus and yet now our state legislators are proposing a bill that could create even more devastation. SSB1195 puts the interests of out-of-state corporate profiteers over those of Iowans by eliminating the rights of communities to regulate activities and enterprises involving animals.
Iowa doesn’t need less regulation that allows big business to take advantage of our land. Iowa doesn’t need puppy mills and the pet stores that support them.
We need appreciation of our local stores and shelters, those who stayed open selling supplies to responsible pet owners while the world was shutting down. We don’t need wildlife traffickers and exhibitors like Joe Exotic. Those people not only abuse their animals, but they put the public at risk by housing their animals in ramshackle conditions and bringing in foreign diseases.
We need our state legislators to stand up for their citizens during one of the most difficult times in our lives. They need to vote down SSB1195.