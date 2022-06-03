Nearly 200 local military veterans got the trip of a lifetime last week with the revival of one of the coolest traditions to ever honor any and all who wore the uniform.
For the first time in eight years, the Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States took to the air on a pair of daylong trips that brought a lifetime of memories.
It’s been eight years since local trips were part of a national honor flight movement to give veterans an opportunity to visit the nation’s war memorials in Washington, D.C.
When the local effort began in 2010, Perry Mason and the local honor flight committee set a goal of getting every willing-and-able World War II veteran in the area to Washington. After nearly 18,000 miles and more than $750,000, the group got more than 900 veterans on flights to visit historic sites that honor their service and sacrifice. After four years, organizers were able to herald that mission as accomplished.
Then, Mason felt the pull to bring back the honor flights. Back to organizing, to fundraising, to connecting to veterans. This time, the veterans are mostly Vietnam era and earlier — and many of them were part of a generation that for too many years didn’t get the honor and respect they deserved for the sacrifices they made. The honor flights allowed veterans an opportunity to connect with each other, share experiences and receive recognition for their service.
When our tri-state-area veterans journeyed to our nation’s capital, it was a trip unlike any they had ever experienced. The journey served two main purposes: 1) To recognize and show gratitude for the veterans’ service; and 2) to give the veterans a unique tour of the monuments dedicated to them and to their fallen comrades.
“It felt so much more real in person.”
“This place takes my breath away, and I feel a lot of sadness.”
“I want to write down everything for my family.”
“It’s beyond what I thought it would be.”
“It makes me kind of speechless being here.”
Those are just a few of the things veterans had to say after returning from this trip of a lifetime. Veterans saw memorials dedicated to World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars and the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps, and the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery. Hundreds of people welcomed the veterans and their guardians home.
Mason and the many others who were instrumental in this local effort deserve our gratitude.
Veteran after veteran who made the trip to Washington found it to be an incredibly moving experience. Many of them had never seen the monuments of D.C. before, and the added touches such as handmade signs and a welcome-home crowd really treated these veterans like the heroes they are. To give these aging veterans that experience is something they will never forget and something we can all be proud of.
No doubt the experience was rewarding for the organizers as well. For all their hard work on behalf of our treasured veterans, a word of thanks.
