Nationalize the Big Oil companies. Fire the CEOs who don’t give a damn about America or the American people. All they care about is money. Put government regulators in charge.

Nationalize the Big Pharmaceutical companies. Fire the CEOs who don’t give a damn about America or the American people. All they care about is money. Put government regulators in charge.

Start there and go to health care, utility companies, insurance companies, grocery chains and gun companies.

This would be a good first step.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.