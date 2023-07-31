Recent Republican moves to limit diversity training and transgender rights and other hot-button controversies stemming from the annual defense authorization bill remind me of my own days in uniform back when some of those diversity policies were being created.

Lucky me, I was drafted in 1969, a dark time that some military officials called the “time of troubles” in the late 1960s and early ’70s. It was a time when the armed forces were facing military defeat in Vietnam and racial strife, poor morale and reports of urban riots back home, where the war had grown increasingly unpopular — and not just among radical activists.

