In the ongoing hearing on the high speed transmission line, have the following questions been answered?
First, why is it desirable to construct a very costly (in terms of money, land usage and environmental damage) system that might be obsolete in a few years given the rapid development of new technologies?
And, second, why are we not concentrating on small or even community grids that would not put us at risk for the large-scale blackouts that have had huge economic and livelihood consequences, as well as destruction of valuable research, and lost lives, such as has occurred in California and New York? Given the global warming uncertainties, it does not seem logical or reasonable to construct this line.
If more power is urgently needed, this is not even a quick solution to the problem. But is more power our most urgent priority for our limited resources?