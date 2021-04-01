How do Iowa representatives in Des Moines think that passing Senate File 535 or House File 756 will make people safe by allowing more people to purchase and carry firearms without a permit? The whole idea is ludicrous. They say it will protect more people, but to me it’s a free for all!
I know a lot of individuals that aren’t responsible enough to own a handgun. They react before they think. This is one thing that should have government oversight. This is why we have police officers. I realize they are still doing background checks but that doesn’t prove people’s responsibility and how a person reacts in certain situations.
And now the COVID-19 relief package is another thing to give people money. If I make $60,000 a year, and I live within my means, I certainly don’t need $1,400. It seems to be a free for all and values and morals are slipping away. I’m glad I won’t be around to see the outcome.