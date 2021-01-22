In the TH on Jan. 13, our long-time serving Sen. Chuck Grassley stated his concern that a stimulus payment of $600 to some poor discharged shmuck would keep the person from seeking employment. It does not take much imagination to see the senator sending his staff members out with a dime to get him a cup of coffee, a newspaper or to make a call for him from the nearest pay phone.
On the other hand, we do not need much imagination to make a comparison between the federal payment to the laid-off worker and the payment to the senator for his 750-acre family farm. The Des Moines Register reports, “The senator receives 50% of the corn and 50% of the soybeans, and he markets his own crops. He also gets half of the federal farm payments.” (May 24, 2019)