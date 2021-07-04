From the right, there has been considerable angst over the banning, blacklisting and silencing of conservative viewpoints by social media companies and the decision by some not to publish anything written by anyone who served in the Trump administration. This suppression is proof for some that businesses must be regulated to prevent them from limiting the dissemination of certain — presumably conservative — opinions.
Those believing in America’s founding principles of limited government and holding traditional, uniquely American beliefs are clearly disadvantaged when it comes to circulating their ideas in today’s relativist, secular and entitlement culture. It isn’t conservatives who command college campuses where groupthink is enforced by progressive thought police. Dominant media — traditional or social — is not controlled by conservatives. It’s not conservatives attacking Christianity or canceling people for failure to comply with “woke” dogma.
Wealthy and powerful modern social media Torquemadas have appointed themselves arbiters of politically correct expression, turning their businesses into private sector Ministries of Truth of which Orwell’s “Big Brother” would be proud. Still, attacks on free speech are nothing new, and there is blame across the political spectrum. McCarthyism comes to mind, but various laws were used throughout America’s history to suppress the speech of pacifists, abolitionists, suffragists and union organizers.
The quandary for conservatives is that, for the most part — at least for now — it isn’t government attacking thought and opinion but mostly private sector actors eliminating or restricting debate by determining what can or cannot be said on their platforms.
The late Walter Williams wrote of the difference between rights and wishes, with “rights” imposing no obligation on others for their expression or implementation. Williams explained things many claim as rights, such as health care, housing, food and a job are actually wishes obligating others to provide them and, when implemented through the force of government, are actually just legalized theft and a form of involuntary servitude.
Following Williams’ argument that true rights impose no obligation on others, our exercise of free speech cannot require others to provide us an auditorium, microphone, and audience, nor can it demand newspapers, television stations, social media companies or private publishers allow us to use their property to express our views. Nor, it should be emphasized, does it require the use of our public education system to promote progressive “theories,” about, among other things, race, gender and climate change.
The ACLU, no bastion of conservatism, asserts free speech is essential to a free society and the foundation of self-fulfillment.
“The right to express one’s thoughts and to communicate freely with others affirms the dignity and worth of each member of society ... (it) deserves society’s greatest protection ... and is vital to the attainment and advancement of knowledge and the search for truth.”
Civil libertarian John Stewart Mill wrote “that enlightened judgment is possible only if one considers all facts and ideas, from whatever source, and tests one’s own conclusions against opposing views.” We should ask those having the power to dictate “acceptable” speech what they fear from the competition of ideas.
Forcing people and businesses to comply with their version of “truth” is a progressive tactic. Conservatives, despite being stifled by dominant liberal media, should resist the temptation to look for a solution through the regulation of private companies.