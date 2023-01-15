Seconds. Mere seconds is the amount of time the brain can withstand a lack of blood flow due to cardiac arrest, or other life-threatening injuries that occur during athletic participation. With the sudden cardiac event that Damar Hamlin, of the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, recently suffered, athletic departments across various participation levels (e.g., college, high school, recreational) should be asking themselves, whether they have adequate health care staffing and emergent protocols in place to care for their athletes.
The importance of the oversight of licensed health care providers at athletic events cannot be overstated. According to the American College of Sports Medicine, over the past two decades, the number of athletes participating in high school athletics has increased from roughly 6.8 million to 7.8 million students, while the NCAA reports an increase of 260,000 student-athletes. Increased participation in both high school and collegiate athletics provides a wealth of positive outcomes, but also brings increased chance for injury.
According to the National Athletic Trainer’s Association, sudden cardiac death in young athletes is the leading cause of death. The initial first few seconds of cardiac arrest are crucial for survival. During those seconds, as witnessed in households worldwide on Monday Night Football, a certified athletic trainer can be the difference between life and death.
Certified athletic trainers are board-certified health care providers who complete undergraduate and master’s level education. Athletic trainers are trained and skilled in the following areas: prevention, examination, assessment, and diagnosis of injury and illness, recognition and treatment of emergent injury and illness, providing therapeutic interventions and rehabilitation for injury and illness, and health care administration. Athletic trainers work in collaboration with a physician to provide excellent clinical care on and off the field and also collaborate throughout the spectrum of school academics and athletics where they play a key role to ensure academic accommodations of injuries and illness, school administrators on health policy, and coordination of emergency action plans with local paramedics. Athletes need athletic trainers on their side not only for their health and well-being to aid in return to play, but also to be ready to respond to emergencies when they inevitably occur.
Recommended for you
In the event of a medical emergency during an athletic event, the presence of an athletic trainer in your corner or on your sideline is priceless. In those seconds, that can decide life and death, athletic trainers are ready to use lifesaving skills, as was the case for Damar Hamlin, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and an automated external defibrillator (AED) were utilized. Cardiac arrest is the moment athletic trainers hope to never and may never experience in their careers, yet train and prepare for routinely so they are ready for this moment at any time during a practice, or game.
In the best-case scenario, when an emergency strikes, an athletic trainer, physician and paramedics are onsite, which was thankfully the case for Damar Hamlin and many other professional athletes. However, most athletes in the United States participate at the high school, collegiate, or recreational level, and might not have access to an athletic trainer or another qualified health care professional during an emergency.
Our communities need more athletic trainers at organized sporting events to ensure our athletes have access to a trained health care professional at a moment’s notice to help survive medical emergencies. Now is the time to reflect on the recent events we witnessed in Cincinnati and examine our local medical staffing and emergent protocols for athletes participating in activities they love and enjoy throughout our community. Now is the time to ensure all athletes have access to an athletic trainer.
Dr. Molly Figgins is the director of the tri-state area’s only graduate athletic training program at Loras College, where she is also an associate professor, and teaches a course in emergent care of athletic illness and injury. She holds a Ph.D. in Health and Human Performance from Concordia University in Chicago, and has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in athletic training. She has been a certified and state of Iowa licensed athletic trainer for 19 years. Special thanks to Dr. Sharon Feld EdD of Loras College, and Dr. Adam Susmarski DO, FACSM of Medical Associates Clinic for their contributions to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.