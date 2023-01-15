Seconds. Mere seconds is the amount of time the brain can withstand a lack of blood flow due to cardiac arrest, or other life-threatening injuries that occur during athletic participation. With the sudden cardiac event that Damar Hamlin, of the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, recently suffered, athletic departments across various participation levels (e.g., college, high school, recreational) should be asking themselves, whether they have adequate health care staffing and emergent protocols in place to care for their athletes.

The importance of the oversight of licensed health care providers at athletic events cannot be overstated. According to the American College of Sports Medicine, over the past two decades, the number of athletes participating in high school athletics has increased from roughly 6.8 million to 7.8 million students, while the NCAA reports an increase of 260,000 student-athletes. Increased participation in both high school and collegiate athletics provides a wealth of positive outcomes, but also brings increased chance for injury.

Dr. Molly Figgins is the director of the tri-state area’s only graduate athletic training program at Loras College, where she is also an associate professor, and teaches a course in emergent care of athletic illness and injury. She holds a Ph.D. in Health and Human Performance from Concordia University in Chicago, and has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in athletic training. She has been a certified and state of Iowa licensed athletic trainer for 19 years. Special thanks to Dr. Sharon Feld EdD of Loras College, and Dr. Adam Susmarski DO, FACSM of Medical Associates Clinic for their contributions to this article.

