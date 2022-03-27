I have been in college athletics for over 30 years as an athlete, coach and currently athletic director. I continue to be amazed at the passion and dedication college student athletes portray as they strive to achieve success on and off the playing field. After two years of partial or start and stop seasons, we are once again able to enjoy watching our favorite teams compete.
I love watching sports! What I find disheartening is the poor sportsmanship on display at all levels — youth sports, high school, intercollegiate athletics and beyond. Attend any high school or college athletic event and pay special attention to the student sections. They no longer attend to cheer and support their team. The goal has become to get into the head of the opponent by berating, taunting and antagonizing. Sometimes they do scouting reports or research on opposing players to find out what they can harass them about during the competition. The poor behavior unfortunately isn’t reserved only for the student sections — adult men and women are yelling and demeaning young men and women who are playing a sport they love.
How do we expect our youth to know better when they are witnessing firsthand how adults act? I have witnessed fan sections so entrenched with the opposing section they are not even paying attention to the actual athletic competition.
The student sections aren’t the only culprits. We find student athletes taunting one another after a play, some like to turn to the opposing fan section and engage in a manner to elicit a response. Rarely is the response a positive one. There are so many clichés and quotes I can use in this particular section. The one that resonates with me is play the game and act like you have been there. I promise good play will be acknowledged; we don’t need you to bring extra attention to it.
Poor sportsmanship has also affected the officials of athletic contests. It has become the norm to berate officials on every single call they make. This poor behavior comes from fans, coaches and athletes. We are facing a severe shortage of officials and it is difficult to encourage the next generation to consider officiating as a profession. Why would anyone want to put themselves in the position to be treated so poorly?
Officials will tell you the reason he/she gets into the profession is to give back to a sport they love. We need officials insure a fair competition. I admire those individuals who put themselves out there so we can have athletic contests. Do I disagree with a call sometimes? Sure, but that doesn’t give me the right to disrespect that official. They are people too who deserve to get treated as we would treat others.
I am not naïve to think by expressing my opinion we will miraculously eradicate poor sportsmanship. What I do know is athletes do not enter the competition intending to lose. Officials do not arrive to an athletic event with the intention of calling a bad game. Coaches are encouraging athletes each day they come to practice to get better that day. Let’s do that with sportsmanship — each event we attend let’s do better!