I had the privilege of seeing the documentary “A Decent Home,” by Sara Terry, which tells the story of what’s happening when out-of-state corporations come in and scoop up mobile home parks and make sky-high returns on their investments, while forcing residents out of their homes.
These parks are home to many of our elderly, disabled, veterans and single parents. These residents own their homes, keep their yards up and maintain their homes, but yet they have fewer rights then someone living in an apartment. Some of these residents are having to choose between paying their rent or buying their medicine. Rent has increased over 45% in less than five years. Some of these residents are only receiving $1,100 a month in disability after paying rent, gas, food, electric (some residents are on oxygen 24/7), they have nothing left for insurance, medicine, cable.
We have some residents who are in their 70s working because they are afraid of what is going to happen next, and they want to make sure they can stay in their homes. We need to have laws changed at a state level to stop these predators from coming in and buying parks and forcing residents out of their homes. It’s sad to see the almighty dollar means more than the lives of our elderly.
This is not a red or blue issue. This is a people issue.