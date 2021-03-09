Since our transition in January to a digital-only version of the newspaper on Mondays, thousands of print readers have started accessing our content online for the first time. Many people who were accustomed to reading only the print product have come to see that in addition to our eEdition, TelegraphHerald.com provides news updates throughout the day, every day.
In an effort to help connect people to the news as it happens, we’ve increased our email newsletters throughout the day. Many readers are already used to getting the morning headlines email, sent at 4 a.m. with links to each day’s top stories.
Now, the TH offers multiple email newsletter options, including a few new ones just in the past couple of weeks.
Lots of news websites send out emails labeled as “breaking news” multiple times a day. We have long reserved the “breaking news” label for truly significant news updates, sending those out just a few times a month. But we’ve come to see that our readers want to be made aware of local news as it happens on a more regular cadence. We just introduced a “news alert” email to provide updates to readers in between print editions, and it has been well received, with thousands of readers opening the email.
In the past week, for example, stories that merited a news alert email included:
- A man seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 151
- An announcement of a new daily flight from Dubuque to Chicago and back
- A public COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Peosta with open slots available (I even heard from a reader who said he was able to schedule an appointment before they quickly filled up, thanks to getting the news alert email.)
- The passage, after two failed attempts, of a Jackson County Jail bond measure
- The passage of a $20 million bond issue for West Delaware County Community School District
- The results of the Ward 1 Dubuque City Council special election
We thought all of these issues were things readers would want to know about right away and delivered them via email.
Additionally, we’ve revived a local sports email, with headlines and links to the top local stories of interest each day.
If you haven’t already signed up for our emails, go to telegraphherald.com/newsletter/ and you can opt in to any or all of the email options, depending on your interests. Anyone can sign up for emails, regardless of whether someone has a subscription. And nonsubscribers can read a few stories a month for free.
We provide a hefty amount of local content every day, and I know reading every story can be a lot to keep up with in our busy lives. I see us creating more email opportunities for readers to select areas of specific interest to them or to offer up some stories people might have missed. Check out the options and be sure to add the “news alerts” email to your profile to stay on top of local updates every day.
TH scholarship opens to applicants
Here at the TH, we will continue to do our part to build the legacy of independent journalism. One way we do that is by encouraging young journalists with our Telegraph Herald Scholastic Journalist Award and scholarship, and applications now are being accepted.
For more than a quarter-century, the TH has supported high school journalism by honoring two tri-state high school seniors involved in the editorial aspect of newspaper or website journalism.
I know there is great work being done at area school newspapers. It does the hearts of all journalists good to know that there are teenagers who understand the important role that credible journalism plays in our society.
The scholarship is a one-time award of $750. For details, visit TelegraphHerald.com/scholasticjournalist. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, April 23.