News in your town

Letter: Iowa water should stay in Iowa

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Letter: Catholic voters shouldn't be party to abortion

Letter: Baker best choice for supervisor

Letter: Republicans must ask themselves hard questions

Ascheman: Politics would benefit from more 'Iowa nice'

Our opinion: Pothoff would bring needed civility to Dubuque County supervisors

Letter: Peaceful, not violent, protest will help resolve problems

Our opinion: Finkenauer merits another term in Congress

Letter: Voter guide shows where candidates stand on guns

Letter: Dave Baker open minded and willing to work

Letter: Sign thieves tell something about their beliefs

Letter: Ginsburg not worthy of Dubuque mural

Hanson: Ignoring current problems, California comes up with illogical reparations bill

Bar association: Vote for judicial retention, keep politics out of Iowa courts

Letter: Marion will work for people of SW Wisconsin

Letter: Trump undercuts science with rhetoric, stifles research

Trudy Rubin: I've covered rigged elections abroad, but in 2020 I'm worried about whether my own ballot will count