George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and bete noir of conservatives, has written a column for The Wall Street Journal, defending his donations to liberal prosecutors who are releasing criminals on low or no bail, resulting in their frequent commission of new crimes.

Soros claims a choice between public safety and justice is a false one and that they reinforce each other. He can pontificate on the issue because he likely has paid security protection.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for Cal Thomas’ latest book “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.