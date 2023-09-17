We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: When it comes to drawing congressional and legislative district maps, every state should follow Iowa’s example.
We’re looking at you, Badgers.
If there was any doubt that drawing maps has much more to do with partisan persuasion than fairness, actions in Wisconsin this week made it clear.
Suddenly Gov. Tony Evers — long a supporter of creating more fair district maps — vowed to veto Republican-backed legislation to do just that.
To be clear, that’s a Democrat rejecting the Iowa model of drawing maps, which Wisconsin Republicans are backing. And yes, at other times it was Republicans who refused to budge on fixing partisan maps. Apparently, Evers’ past support of having nonpartisan staffers draw the maps was never really about fairness. Because now, Democrats, suspicious of Republican motives, opposed the proposal, saying it’s all a ruse designed to circumvent the newly liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court from throwing out the Republican-drawn maps.
Here’s a crazy thought: So what?
Let’s assume for a minute that Republicans in the State Assembly did see handwriting on the wall and feared the current maps would be thrown out, so they decided to get on board with fair and nonpartisan maps lest the pendulum swing the other way — so what? If the goal was fair maps, take the win, Dems.
The Republican-controlled Assembly unveiled the plan Tuesday that would take the power of drawing maps out of the hands of lawmakers and give it to nonpartisan staff. Then, shortly before midnight Thursday, the Assembly passed the measure.
Here’s where Republicans could have helped this situation. Why did it have to be rushed through in 48 hours? Could a little more time on the rapidly moving proposal have helped sort out concerns about the bill?
Besides, it’s worth noting that some Republicans have supported the Iowa model for a long time. Wisconsin Reps. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, have tried to push for nonpartisan maps in previous years, though they had never successfully garnered support from the rest of their caucus. Novak and Tranel supported similar bills in 2020 and 2021, but only one or two fellow Republicans joined them at that time. Marklein also has supported similar proposals in recent years.
We’re talking about a state widely regarded as having some of the most gerrymandered maps in the country.
Before the Republican-controlled Senate marches this bill through to Evers’ desk, only to be vetoed, officials should take some time to air the bill out, get public input and find a way to salvage a shot at fair maps.
Wisconsin Republicans propose taking redistricting from the State Legislature and giving it to the Legislative Reference Bureau — the rough equivalent of Iowa’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, which draws redistricting maps for the state.
But there’s another piece here that could be changed to improve the Wisconsin legislation. In Iowa, the Legislative Services Agency draws maps for both state legislative districts and congressional districts, while the Wisconsin proposal only would impact state legislative districts. Wisconsin lawmakers still would control congressional district lines.
While we’re working on the legislation, how about addressing this issue, too? Let’s see Wisconsin go full gold standard like Iowa and allow a bipartisan commission to be formed to draw true nonpartisan maps to which both sides must agree.
Since 1970, the Iowa Legislature has conducted redistricting via a bipartisan commission that, with nonpartisan legislative staff, draws maps based on criteria enshrined in state law. Then, the map goes to the Legislature for approval. If it fails on the first try, the Legislative Service Agency will develop a second map. If the second map fails, the Legislature can begin amending. Usually, it never even gets that far.
Iowa has set a great example for drawing legislative maps, and kudos to Novak, Tranel and Marklein for their efforts to follow that example. Gov. Evers should reconsider his view and heed the call to provide fair maps for the people of Wisconsin.