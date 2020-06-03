For the past few days my wife and I have been watching the protest going on in Minnesota and other communities throughout the country.
From our viewpoint, we see “people who are tired” of unarmed African-American men and women dying at the hands of people who are there to serve and protect. It is about “people who are tired” of systems oppressing them versus elevating them to a new level. It is about “people who are tired” of explicit and silent racism.
I read a great quote by Will Smith that said, “Racism isn’t getting worse, it’s getting filmed.”
With the most recent killings of unarmed black men and women, I have been asked by my white brothers and sisters, what can we do to support black and brown communities? Although I do not speak for all black and brown communities, here are a few things that my wife and I will continue to do that you may want to consider:
1) Be involved or create spaces where people can talk about solutions to dismantle racism.
2) Use your time, talent and/or treasure to support local groups/organizations that are passionate about improving the quality of life for communities, especially black and brown communities.
3) Advocate on a local and state level with black and brown groups/organization for policy and program improvements focused on education, health, economics, housing, and/or criminal justice.
I’m tired of seeing our names as hashtags! Black Lives Matter.
The author is a member of the Dubuque Community School Board.