Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, some people with extreme positions have advocated against abortion even in the case of ectopic pregnancy. In such cases, the embryo cannot survive because of failure to implant in the uterus, which is life-sustaining. Meanwhile, the mother’s health is at mortal risk.
Why do we call it a pregnancy? What if, the moment the embryo implants outside the uterus, this were to be called something other than a pregnancy? Is it not a “miscarriage,” in the sense that there is not a normal viable “carriage” of the embryo within a uterus? One could come up with a host of medical terms to describe such an aberrant event.
Regardless, trying to conceptualize ectopic pregnancy by using old familiar paradigms is like knocking a square peg into a round hole. We need a new paradigm to think clearly about ectopic pregnancies, one that moves away from the notion that such an event is a real pregnancy. Some will argue that a human embryo is sacred and should never be destroyed, even with a zero chance of survival. This is why we do not euthanize terminal cancer patients.
But allowing a terminal cancer patient to stay alive does not directly jeopardize the life of another human. Ectopic pregnancy is a bit more complicated. God our Creator blessed us with common sense, reason, courage and will. Let us not waste these gifts by letting nature “take its course” and not intervening.
