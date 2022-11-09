Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, some people with extreme positions have advocated against abortion even in the case of ectopic pregnancy. In such cases, the embryo cannot survive because of failure to implant in the uterus, which is life-sustaining. Meanwhile, the mother’s health is at mortal risk.

Why do we call it a pregnancy? What if, the moment the embryo implants outside the uterus, this were to be called something other than a pregnancy? Is it not a “miscarriage,” in the sense that there is not a normal viable “carriage” of the embryo within a uterus? One could come up with a host of medical terms to describe such an aberrant event.

