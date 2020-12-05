Regarding Mr. Don Schmitt’s letter in the Nov. 23 Telegraph Herald: Does he work at the polls and count ballots? I do. I think he should volunteer to work at the polls so he could learn the rules involved with counting before he would dare to cite such a quotation from Stalin.
Letter: Writer's remarks about ballot counters inaccurate and insulting
Letter: Writer's remarks about ballot counters inaccurate and insulting
