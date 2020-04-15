News in your town

Letter: Trump could have reacted to COVID-19 sooner

Our opinion: City of Dubuque plan to push toward automated trash collection is poorly timed

Trudy Rubin: Brutal propaganda war over coronavirus means facts matter more than ever

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Letter: Family does good deed at state park

Letter: Experts warned of pandemic for years

Page: Falsehoods about pandemic costly to minorities, but statistics don’t lie

Jones: COVID-19 has link to voter suppression

Goldberg: Curve-flattening a result of behavioral change, not central planning

Gilligan: Documenting history through trying times

Letter: Wearing masks in stores should be standard

Goldberg: What will post-pandemic GOP politics look like?

Our opinion: A salute to heroes who worked Wisconsin elections

Letter: Everyone should wear masks

Finkenauer: Iowans can help shape next federal aid package

Woodward: An offer of help for local businesses

Hanson: America still a global leader, even in time of crisis

Letter: 'Experts' didn't see this coming