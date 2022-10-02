In 1964, Ronald Reagan spoke in support of presidential candidate Barry Goldwater in a speech that came to be known as “A Time for Choosing.” And the American people chose. Decisively. Electorally bludgeoned, Goldwater managed a mere 52 electoral votes to Lyndon Johnson’s 486 while losing the popular vote 61% to 38%.
A scene in the 1989 Indiana Jones movie “The Last Crusade” is a metaphor for America’s choice in 1964. Having located the altar displaying many grails, including the Holy Grail, Jones (played by Harrison Ford) and his antagonist, Walter Donovan (played by Julien Glover) were warned by the Knight to “choose wisely, for while the true Grail will bring you (eternal) life, the false grail will take it from you.”
Donovan chooses first — seduced by the dream of eternal life — and drinks from his chosen grail. When his body disintegrates, the Grail Knight exclaims “He chose. . . poorly.” In 1964, Americans were similarly seduced by the “progressive” fantasy of an earthly utopia over America’s founding principles. Today it’s increasingly clear. They chose ... poorly.
Now, nearly 60 years later, Reagan’s speech could be given again by simply changing a few statistics (making them all worse). It’s a speech voters should read before going to the polls in every election. Had people known, as Reagan did, that a progressive future would be increasingly Orwellian, not utopian, would they have made a different choice? Every election is “a time for choosing,” but the scope of the damage Democrats have done to our country should be glaringly evident and the choice in this election should be obvious.
Regarding the “issues,” the Biden/Democrat kakistocracy (sorry, but it’s the perfect word) is producing a lot of (rotten) low-hanging fruit, including 5-dollar gas, increasing energy, food, and housing costs, real wage erosion, and tanking pension funds. If, as Bill Clinton campaign strategist James Carville said, “It’s the economy, stupid,” then how President Biden’s Green-Cult driven inflation is affecting your well-being may decide if that’s a “key issue.”
Beyond economics, voters will decide the relative importance of issues such as Democrats’ assaults on religious liberty, the Second Amendment, surging violent crime and law enforcement, along with open border chaos, regulatory overreach, loss of energy independence, and student loan giveaways plus other vote-buying schemes. And sadly, for the innocent unborn, life itself may hang in the balance.
There’s an issue, however, that may impact all policy concerns and is critical to the future direction of our nation. Ronald Reagan summarized it in 1964 as “Whether we believe in our capacity for self-government or whether we abandon the American revolution and confess that a little intellectual elite in a far-distant capital can plan our lives for us better than we can plan them ourselves.”
As much as progressives and Democrats talk about democracy and the rule of law, their policies and actions don’t walk the talk. Today’s Democrats are embracing the ideology of Woodrow Wilson and other early progressives who saw our Constitution and the system of checks and balances on power to be outmoded and restrictive.
They rejected the principles of government as implemented by America’s founders, proposing that “modern” government was too complicated; that it needed to be run by “a professional class of specialists,” that administration needed to be “liberated” from the “constraints of constitutional law.”
That, citizens, is not “democracy.”
In this and subsequent elections, let history say of us “They chose ... wisely.”
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.
