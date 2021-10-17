It’s not very difficult to see chaos, disagreements and more questions than answers in the world around us. We are the fifth generation in our families to raise our children right here in Dubuque. We must trust that their education — and the schools in which our children will spend a majority of their adolescence — are truly what they not only need, but also deserve.
Cindy Mueller has not only trusted her children to the Dubuque Community School District, but she has also been an intricate part of the wonderful team that makes it all work. As a music teacher, she continually reinforced acceptance, hard work, teamwork, community service and excellence whenever possible. Cindy is driven to bring out the best in every student, and we believe that she will continue to carry that exact same promise to a seat on the school board as well.
Understanding the importance of a sound civics education while encouraging the growth and development of each individual student along the way is a standard that never fails. Give families the respect to make decisions that are right for them, whether it be masks or vaccines.
While we have budgets to maintain, we still should have air-conditioning in 100% of our schools by now. School boards across the county are imploding almost weekly. Let’s do our best to ensure that we have time-tested and solid leadership present on our school board and give our kiddos what they both need and deserve.