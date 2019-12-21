As the sheriff of Dubuque County, I am responsible for public safety on nearly 800 miles of county roadway. Our roads see a high amount of truck traffic related to agriculture and local industries. These industries are vital to our economic well-being. However, federal proposals to increase the length and weight of commercial trucks would greatly exacerbate existing infrastructure damage and cause increased public safety issues.
It’s simple physics: longer, heavier vehicles are harder to stop and control. Despite the severe public safety risks, a few of the most profitable shipping companies are pushing in Congress to raise the weight limit of semi-trucks from 80,000 to 91,000 pounds, and the length of double trailers from 28 feet to 33 feet each.
Vehicles of this size and weight have no place on Iowa’s roadways, which often face severe weather in the form of rain, ice, wind and blizzards. As recently as last year, snowy roadway conditions led to a fatal pileup of nearly 70 vehicles on I-35.
We do not need to compound our existing challenges with even longer and heavier vehicles.
In 2018, Iowa had 2,038 large truck involved crashes, unfortunately resulting in 63 fatalities. As we work to lower this number, adding even larger trucks to our roads would be a significant setback to our efforts.
Iowa is in the midst of an infrastructure crisis with 4,675 bridges rated as “poor” by the Federal Highway Administration, the highest number in the nation. Overall, over 61% of our bridges are rated in poor/fair condition. Adding larger loads to our aged bridge stock would be a costly mistake.
As the process of renewing the highway authorization bill begins in Congress, I strongly urge our representatives to oppose any increases in semi-truck length and weight due to the increased public safety consequences and increased demand for taxpayer infrastructure dollars.