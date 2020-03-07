The Dubuque City Council carefully crafted a letter to the citizens of Dubuque County hoping to sell the idea of how great a new Five Flags Center would be. There are no guarantees that by building a new Five Flags bigger and better, concerts will follow. There’s an old saying don’t spend money you don’t have, and lately that’s exactly what this City Council wants you to do.
If Dubuque really wants to win, vote no for the Five Flags and vote Mayor Buol out of office and then replace the city manger. Lets make City Hall professional for all men and women to work there with out fear of bullying!
As far as the Five Flags Center goes, I believe that idea should be sold to private investors, not the good citizens of Dubuque.