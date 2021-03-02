If Democrats controlled the state government in Iowa; and if they spent months talking up voter fraud made possible by so many small polling places in towns all across the state where shady things happen; and if they responded by passing a law requiring all voting take place in six large polling places — one each in Ames, Des Moines, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City and Waterloo; and if they defended this measure as necessary to “restore public confidence” in elections, pointing out that it did not deny the right to vote to anyone willing to travel to do so …
Well, then, as a political scientist, I would feel duty-bound to submit a piece to my local newspaper making three simple points. First, there is no voter fraud problem in Iowa. Second, political science research is clear that making it harder for certain groups to vote compared to others will reduce the number of ballots they cast. Third, this kind of law would be such a transparent attempt to use the fiction of voter fraud to make it harder for voters in Republican-leaning areas, especially rural ones, to travel in order to cast their votes, while voters in major Democratic-leaning areas could still do so more easily, that its supporters should be ashamed for so brazenly violating the core values of American democracy by intentionally suppressing the votes of their follow citizens. If you can’t win open elections, you don’t deserve to be in office. Democracy means voters choosing their representatives, not representatives choosing their voters.
Of course, something akin to this very thing is happening in Iowa right now, as bills expressly designed to make it harder for certain voters to cast their ballots work their way through our Legislature, ones mirroring measures in dozens of other GOP-run states. Their precedent is the wave of laws over the last decade that used the nonexistent problem of voter impersonation at polling places to add photo ID requirements across the country, making citizens that don’t already have such IDs, who not-coincidentally tend to vote for Democrats, go through extra, time-consuming steps in order to vote. Now, with almost surgical precision, these new bills target those vote-by-mail and early-voting methods that Democratic-leaning voters have disproportionally used in recent elections. And this is an abrupt turn-around since vote-by-mail, for instance, has traditionally favored Republicans, making the sudden hand-wringing over its mythically “fraudulent” nature especially telling.
So, as a political scientist, I feel duty-bound to submit a piece my local newspaper making three simple points. First, there is no voter fraud problem in Iowa. Second, the evidence is overwhelming that making it harder for some people to vote compared to others will reduce the number of ballots they cast. Third, these proposed bills are so clearly an attempt to use the fiction of voter fraud to make it harder for some Democratic-leaning voters to cast ballots that its supporters should be ashamed for so brazenly violating the core values of American democracy by intentionally suppressing the votes of their follow citizens. If you can’t win open elections, you don’t deserve to be in office. Democracy means voters choosing their representatives, not representatives choosing their voters.