I was surprised to read the editorial espousing support for Scott Nelson for Dubuque County attorney.
With four paragraphs dedicated to dredging up the drama under County Attorney C.J. May III, three paragraphs about support of Nelson and a measly one paragraph dedicated to Democratic candidate Sam Wooden, the TH is really focusing on highlighting drama rather than talking about experience. Nelson will not prosecute if a victim is unsure, a very troubling opinion for disenfranchised victims of violence, but the TH will ignore that and give support. Nelson has been a solo practitioner for 15 years, so why should we expect he would be a good mentor now? His lack of empathy for victims and lack of experience in a diverse office screams “does not play well with others.”
Richard Kirkendall has experience in multiple different offices working with various staff. He prosecuted domestic violence cases locally and while serving in the JAG Corps with the U.S. Army. He’s worked prosecuting in other states, countries and here in Dubuque. In fact, he’s the only candidate with prosecutorial experience. Kirkendall was awarded Member of the Year for Sexual Abuse Response Team by Riverview Center for his work in 2019. Kirkendall stood up to May’s incoherent leadership. I think Dubuque County agrees with Kirkendall, considering the historic margin May was voted out by.
The TH closes by admitting 30-plus years of experience meant nothing when it came to C.J. May. And it wants Dubuque County to repeat the mistake of inviting another dinosaur into the courthouse.
