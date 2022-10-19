I was surprised to read the editorial espousing support for Scott Nelson for Dubuque County attorney.

With four paragraphs dedicated to dredging up the drama under County Attorney C.J. May III, three paragraphs about support of Nelson and a measly one paragraph dedicated to Democratic candidate Sam Wooden, the TH is really focusing on highlighting drama rather than talking about experience. Nelson will not prosecute if a victim is unsure, a very troubling opinion for disenfranchised victims of violence, but the TH will ignore that and give support. Nelson has been a solo practitioner for 15 years, so why should we expect he would be a good mentor now? His lack of empathy for victims and lack of experience in a diverse office screams “does not play well with others.”

