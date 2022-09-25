The street preacher pushed the blue nylon cart. He stopped at the corner. He whistled into the mirrors of heat that came up from the concrete, then looked back over his shoulder to the old white van that was his home.
It was 90 degrees. The humidity was 65% and the preacher’s long-sleeved, pale green shirt was sweat-stained at his wrists and shoulders. A black cloth satchel was wrapped across his chest from the shoulder straps. The nearby Holiday Inn parking ramp held the only cool breezes.
“I’ve seen so much, so many people, so many crazy things. I was walking by a tavern in Oregon and a big guy stood outside the bar and started screaming at me — get the hell out of here! I said I’m on public property, and I’m not harming anyone. I didn’t do anything. He said he’d seen me before and he knew me. He didn’t want to hear the Christian stuff about saving your soul, and I asked him what I’d done.”
On his head, a black sweat band soaked his wet temples. His speckled gray hair glistened and his beard was long and square. His gray eyes were clear and the whites like snow.
The thin man, like the preacher Casey from “The Grapes of Wrath,” was “lousy with the spirit.”
He didn’t know anything more important than getting to heaven, he said. He finished his story about Oregon.
“I answered that I loved him. That’s all. I don’t judge anyone. That’s my reason. So he hugged me then and wished me well.”
He said he had heard there was a concert down the street, then he would drive to Apple River in Illinois. After that, he would go to Chicago, then south to visit relatives and friends. He would preach along the way.
“I was in California, and a few of us started a business. We cleaned restaurants. Had a power washer and buckets and rags and soap. All of us preaching the word, and it was great, but I became prideful and one of the others stole the equipment. I went to Arizona and friends told me to become an EMT. I went to school there, and that’s what I did. It was good for years, but they were always telling me to tone it down.”
The preacher rolled his cart and turned away from the street. He wore plastic shoes with molded holes that looked like sandals. People craned their necks from passing cars to watch him.
“One time in Arizona, we strapped this big man on a gurney. We tied his hands and feet. He was under the influence of meth. He screamed blood and guts and finally, I whispered in his ear about Jesus. He stared at me and did not believe. After he got straight, though, he saw Jesus and became reborn. I saved some money and decided to get on the road. I have seen more than you would ever believe.”
“There ain’t no sin and there ain’t no virtue” he seemed to say, like Casey, “There’s just stuff people do.”
“Well,” he said, “Thanks for the help and listening and all, and God bless you.” With his last words, the preacher lifted the cart’s brake and pointed to the Clock Tower.
The sun was setting behind a building then and the music festival was beginning. The loving street preacher looked both ways before he crossed the street and said goodbye. His ever-present faith hung upon the sidewalk and would not leave.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
