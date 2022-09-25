The street preacher pushed the blue nylon cart. He stopped at the corner. He whistled into the mirrors of heat that came up from the concrete, then looked back over his shoulder to the old white van that was his home.

It was 90 degrees. The humidity was 65% and the preacher’s long-sleeved, pale green shirt was sweat-stained at his wrists and shoulders. A black cloth satchel was wrapped across his chest from the shoulder straps. The nearby Holiday Inn parking ramp held the only cool breezes.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

