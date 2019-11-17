It was nearly two years ago that the first legislation of 2018 signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds was a water-quality measure, something the governor was proud to support. Its backers hoped the legislation would set a higher bar for water quality.
The bill was a long time coming — debated over the course of at least three legislative sessions. Though it finally was on the books, its critics complained there wasn’t enough money or enough teeth in the bill.
Testing by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources released last week might tend to support that conclusion.
The 2018 list of the state’s bodies of water considered “impaired” is growing.
DNR officials point out that the Impaired Waters List uses data collected over a span of five years to identify segments of water — lengths of streams, creeks and rivers, and sections of reservoirs, wetlands, ponds and lakes — that fail federal water-quality standards for various reasons. So this study isn’t necessarily a testament to the value of legislation that’s less than two years old.
As one stakeholder noted, “It took a long time to mess this all up, so it’s going to take a long time to see a downward trend.”
While this might not be the way to observe a trend, it still paints a dismal picture of the state of Iowa’s water quality.
Impaired waters in this neck of the woods include Bloody Run, multiple forks of Catfish Creek, Hewett and Hickory creeks, Otter Creek and multiple forks of the Maquoketa River.
While the state has made efforts to raise awareness among farmers about runoff, and there is some evidence of decreased nitrate levels in Iowa streams, the state’s approach has been all carrot and no stick. Farmers have reacted to financial incentives to voluntarily change practices.
That was a good first step — but it’s time to step up the pace. Our “impaired” waterways demand greater attention.
Citizens have an opportunity to read and comment on the draft DNR report before a Dec. 28 deadline, when it will be sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval. The federal Clean Water Act requires states to compile a report every two years.
While virtually every citizen wants and expects clean water, there’s another aspect to consider. Strict government regulation and red tape can hamstring agriculture and industry. Finding a middle ground is imperative.
For starters, Iowa needs to further compel landowners’ compliance with clean-water initiatives. The state must establish benchmark goals and monitor progress to get a real handle on whether quality is improving.
Iowans cannot expect the state’s water quality to improve overnight. But citizens should demand incremental progress over time.