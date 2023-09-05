During the 1950s, there was a large migration of people from the Midwest to California. The main reasons for this migration were jobs and the milder California climate. The California coast exhibited a somewhat boring Mediterranean-like climate whereby highs were in the 70s and lows in the 50s nearly the whole year (it was cooler in January/February and warmer during August/September when the desert winds blew westward).
Midwesterners found this climate boring, because it lacked the extremes of definite seasons found in the Midwest.
During the 1980s, real climate changes became evident in California.
There was less winter precipitation, and spring came earlier and was much hotter. With no mild spring transition, snowpack rapidly melted and forested areas quickly dried producing dry underbrush that became kindling for wildfires. Over subsequent decades the California wildfire season expanded from two to 12 months (during the late 1990s & 2000s). This expanding trend is “climate change.” Climate change is a direct consequence of global warming.
Within the early 1980s, I taught a general biology course for nonmajors. We discussed the scientific method and how scientists make decisions using methods that eliminate biases. A book we used in this respect was called “Filters of Folly” by Garrett Hardin. Hardin advocated three filters against bias for decision-making. The “literate filter” investigates the words and their specific meanings related to the problem and its unbiased solution. A second (numerate) filter investigated proper quantification and interpretation of numerical data. The third filter assessed long term, complex interactions, and possible collateral effects on a possible solution. This was the “ecolate” filter. Using these filters, one can gauge decisions that affect the environment. As an example, Hardin in a later chapter provides an instance where he discussed the most pressing problems of the 20th and 21st centuries. Using the Keelong curve for CO 2 accumulation since the industrial revolution, Hardin demonstrated CO 2 accumulation was mainly due to the burning of fossil fuels. He noted that if something wasn’t done to lower fossil fuel use and its atmospheric accumulation within a generation, severe climate and weather extremes might occur. He noted possible responses.
The first response he speculated upon was of “doing nothing,” and this is what occurred. Over the subsequent four decades, fossil fuel use increased, as did global warming and climate change. During the 1980s climate change was expected to make heat waves both more likely and more intense, increase the risk of wildfires, droughts and heat-related illnesses and deaths around the world.
Post-1980s
In 1995, the leading international organization on climate (IPPC) concluded that human fossil fuel burning is altering the climate. By 2007, the organization stated it was “unequivocal” that global warming and the observed extreme weather events are caused mainly by human fossil fuel burning activities.
Never Before, Observed Climate Changes.
In July 2019, Anchorage, Alaska, for the first time ever hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit. On June 20, 2020, the city of Verkhoyansk, Siberia, hit triple digits of 100.4 degrees for the first time ever. In 2019, Siberia had its first ever million-acre wildfire (and since has had another). Northwestern British Columbia and Central/Northern Alberta, Canada, have also experienced two such large, initial million-acre wildfires in the past two years.
Previously permafrost (which has recently melted) and low night temperatures slowed such Arctic Circle wildfires, thus assisting in containment. To avoid responsibility, the fossil fuel industry decided that it’s best to do what it seems best at doing: Gaslighting the public.
Doing nothing has already been catastrophic. It was reckless inaction.
Climate change is here. It’s now. It will get much more intense without any deep action(s). The present older generation of government and corporate planners as well as older civilians decided to go shopping while leaving the following generations in a hot car (earth), a car that is about to get much hotter!
Gerald W. Eagleson, professor emeritus of the Biology Department at Loras College, taught and did research at Loras from 1978 until 2008.