During the 1950s, there was a large migration of people from the Midwest to California. The main reasons for this migration were jobs and the milder California climate. The California coast exhibited a somewhat boring Mediterranean-like climate whereby highs were in the 70s and lows in the 50s nearly the whole year (it was cooler in January/February and warmer during August/September when the desert winds blew westward).

Midwesterners found this climate boring, because it lacked the extremes of definite seasons found in the Midwest.

Gerald W. Eagleson, professor emeritus of the Biology Department at Loras College, taught and did research at Loras from 1978 until 2008.

