Happy National Newspaper Week. Glad to see you’re celebrating by reading a local newspaper.
While much has changed in our industry, there’s a basic tenet here at the TH that has remains constant: We are local news. Our team of more than 30 journalists covers the tri-state area like no other media can. And we’ve done it for decades. That gives us the historical vantage point that brings depth and insight to news coverage.
This National Newspaper Week comes at a time when we are covering the impacts of a pandemic and a debilitating labor shortage.
For months, our staff has been painstakingly tracking COVID-19 data, explaining to readers the trends we see in our area and depicting that content in words, graphics and maps. We have kept our community informed and challenged state officials when the numbers showed discrepancies.
We have kept close tabs on local businesses and the struggles they have faced in the last year and a half. We’ve let readers know a little about the efforts they have gone through to keep their businesses going throughout the pandemic, and the added staffing challenges they face today.
Now, we’re in the midst of local elections, providing in-depth coverage of the candidates vying for seats that control taxpayer dollars. We know you care about who those people are, and our coverage will help voters make informed decisions.
You won’t find that kind of local analysis and coverage anywhere but our newspaper and at TelegraphHerald.com.
This week’s celebration of print journalism comes at a time when our industry is struggling mightily. Research by University of North Carolina shows that more than 1,300 communities that in 2004 had a local newspaper in town today have none.
Despite those dire statistics, we keep churning out local news coverage and telling the stories of our tri-state communities. We’re at city council meetings, graduations, county fairs and ballgames. We ask the tough questions of government officials and examine how tax dollars are spent. We tell the stories of artists, volunteers, entrepreneurs, veterans, parents, teachers and schoolchildren.
People read our stories because they are concerned about and want to know about what’s going on in their hometown. So do we. Because it’s our hometown, too.
We’re proud to be your community newspaper, and we thank you for your continued support.
Salute to Women
It’s not too late to join us for this year’s Salute to Women event. We’ll honor outstanding women in our community in four categories — Woman of the Year, Woman Who Makes a Difference, Woman of Innovation and Woman to Watch. The awards breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room. Tickets can be purchased at telegraphherald.com/salutetickets. Winners will be announced in the October issues of BizTimes.Biz and Her magazine and honored at the event. If you can’t make it to the breakfast, be sure to check out the livestream at TelegraphHerald.com.