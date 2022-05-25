I have complete faith that Dubuque schools will keep “Of Mice and Men,” “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” and, of course, “To Kill a Mockingbird” in the curriculum. While the language may at times be distressing, I’d argue these books have done more to build students’ empathy for economic and racial inequality/injustice than any other pieces of literature in the curriculum.
Indeed, that empathy is a primary theme in these books: ”You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view... until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.” — Atticus Finch, To Kill a Mockingbird
While I strongly disagree with the originally proposed curriculum change, I hold this same empathy for those who face the challenges of decision-making. I conjecture the recommended removal of these books stems from a classic bureaucratic blunder related to small committees. For large organizations like the Dubuque Community School District, small committees are often necessary to make efficient decisions. A drawback of their small size is that sometimes the prevailing opinion in the committee (unbeknownst to them) does not actually align with the greater group’s opinion.
In this specific case, I imagine the vast majority of Dubuque English teachers would disagree with removing these books for the given reason.
Following the original discussion, Superintendent Stan Rheingans appears to have realized this. He should be commended; he has recognized an error and is trying to correct it rather than doubling-down.
