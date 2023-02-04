Reference the TH editorial on Sunday, Jan. 22: One question and one observation.
Q: How can the TH Editorial Board criticize only the Illinois sheriffs for picking and choosing what laws to enforce? To be consistent the TH board should also criticize our government (especially President Biden) for deciding to ignore our Constitution on immigration, among other U.S. laws. Replace the TH’s second paragraph with President Biden’s also taking an oath to uphold the laws of the U.S. He has not. Next to last paragraph: to refuse to obey the law is, by definition, anarchy. You could replace “the sheriffs” with the president’s name in many paragraphs in the editorial.
Recommended for you
My observation concerns the hundreds of border patrol agents and three Southern governors trying to uphold the law while threatened with penalties from our government. If they don’t follow the U.S. government’s requests (ignore the U.S. Constitution) concerning immigration they have been warned they will be fired or arrested trying to protect the people of their states. If they continue to follow the illegal requests they could be tried sometime in the future by their own government for ignoring our constitution. One example in history were the Nuremberg trials after WWll. Many people were found guilty and sentenced for doing what the German government requested. Follow the law consistently should be the editorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.