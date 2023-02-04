Reference the TH editorial on Sunday, Jan. 22: One question and one observation.

Q: How can the TH Editorial Board criticize only the Illinois sheriffs for picking and choosing what laws to enforce? To be consistent the TH board should also criticize our government (especially President Biden) for deciding to ignore our Constitution on immigration, among other U.S. laws. Replace the TH’s second paragraph with President Biden’s also taking an oath to uphold the laws of the U.S. He has not. Next to last paragraph: to refuse to obey the law is, by definition, anarchy. You could replace “the sheriffs” with the president’s name in many paragraphs in the editorial.

