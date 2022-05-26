Popular contentment is maximized if we have the feeling and belief that the future will be better. Raising the living standard and quality of life is crucial for achieving this, especially in view of the fact that many, if not most of us, view the future as dark, bleak and worrisome.
Removing inefficiencies across the economy would contribute in a major way to achieving this attractive objective.
Here are some of the worst and costly inefficiencies which we should reduce as much as possible, if not eliminate completely. They burden us annually with literally many billions of dollars, directly or indirectly.
1. The cost and brutal inefficiencies of electing our politicians and practicing politics in general. We spend by far the most time and money of all advanced economies on campaign lobbying to elect our favorite politicians and parties. In fact, we have our politicians running for reelection or trying to get elected literally for years! Foreign advanced economies have vastly less cost, restrict election campaigns at times to eight weeks and, in so doing, save lots of money. We have been doing the contrary forever and look where it has gotten us! The politics surrounding drug deaths, gun deaths, inflation, abortion, high medical costs, suicide, student debts, slum housing, environmental degradation, illegal immigration, military spending, homelessness, foreign wars and interventionism, rusty infrastructure and backward train system, etc., have been either unresolved for decades or continue excessively to be part of our hyped up overpoliticization.
2. The cost and brutal inefficiency of marketing. We are subjected to the constant drumbeat and bombardment of TV and radio commercials, daily ad leaflets in our mailboxes (this writer got four identical ad letters from the same company in one day and very often repeat leaflets) and ads on our computers, phones and massive billboards on our highways. The cost spent on this oppressive foolishness is passed on to the consumer in the form of higher product prices. Big Pharma has been reported to spend 27% of its product costs on advertisements.
3. Catastrophic numbers of legal cases and associated inefficiencies and costs. These range from drawn out probate cases to zillions of various other legal processes that burden most systems, medical, educational, corporate, political, etc. Compared to advanced foreign nations we are the most litigiously-minded society and, again, look where it has gotten us! In fact, we are entertained, in an almost morbidly peekaboo fashion, through weird and unusual court cases as we are entertained by Hollywood and celebrity gossip, divorces and scandals. Crime cases clog up the court system and incarceration of more than 2 million may cause cynics to advocate a self-sustaining penal colony to save the taxpayer many billions.
4. A comparison how advanced societies reacted initially to the massive COVID-19 crisis exposes a tragic inefficiency-incompetence on the part of our top political leaders and the administration as a whole. We were told the virus would disappear fairly soon on its own. We were also advised to drink bleach as a cure or countermeasure. It was a global embarrassment. Foreign leaders were puzzled or laughed.
5. In the final analysis, both our public and private sectors are beset with inefficiencies. Both fail to institutionalize sufficient screening and merit up and down of their many bureaucracies. Instead, we constantly see proof in both sectors that politics influences and determines both policies and the methods of enacting them. It is our national malaise, if not tragedy, that ethics and morality and factual logic or merit are insufficiently enlisted in both sectors. The accumulated costs show up in our current socio-economic conditions that exhibit no signs of being corrected or even of being sufficiently admitted. Our avoidance of an unpleasant reality was proven already long ago by both Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy when they took long road trips and were shocked at the poverty and run-down conditions of homes, yet neither one took any corrective measures nor even talked about it. Ditto for nearly all subsequent presidents.
To admit national problems, especially their severities, would be a crucial first step toward correcting them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.