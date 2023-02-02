In early January the East Dubuque City Council voted to approve the purchase of a 20-foot-by-24-foot, triple-wide trailer to house the East Dubuque Police Department.

I am here to say I am happy for our officers to finally get an upgrade from the horrible conditions they were working in. With that being said, how did their building get in such disrepair? The roof leaked so bad they needed umbrellas at their desks?! This is a city building. Shouldn’t elected officials take better care of it? Would the people on City Council let their personal homes get to this point?

