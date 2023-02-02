In early January the East Dubuque City Council voted to approve the purchase of a 20-foot-by-24-foot, triple-wide trailer to house the East Dubuque Police Department.
I am here to say I am happy for our officers to finally get an upgrade from the horrible conditions they were working in. With that being said, how did their building get in such disrepair? The roof leaked so bad they needed umbrellas at their desks?! This is a city building. Shouldn’t elected officials take better care of it? Would the people on City Council let their personal homes get to this point?
Some of these council members have been around a very long time. This issue should have been addressed long before now and if it was, could the building have been saved?
Taxpayer dollars should not be squandered. In this day and age of legalized gambling and marijuana, are the elected officials blinded by easy tax revenue, making them lazy and not having to come up with solutions to problems?
Currently, Sinsinawa Avenue has eight empty buildings and five empty lots. Soon to be six empty lots when the police station is torn down. City officials sit idly by and watch it happen. I say, incentivize property owners to do something, and if they choose not to, politely ask them to move on and sell at fair market value to someone who wants to revitalize these spaces.
At the very least, start a discussion that might lead to some kind of action.
