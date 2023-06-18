My first encounter with Mr. Rogers was by accident. I had seen “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” but I never tuned in long enough to view it through its entirety. That changed when I entered seminary.
One of my seminary’s New Testament professors was a giant intellect stuffed into a tiny shell of a body named William Orr. Though retired, Dr. Orr would sometimes come to campus and offer a series of special lectures for alumni/ae. Over time, I began to notice a very quiet, and slightly built man at each one of these lectures. I later learned from a friend that I was sitting next to the Mr. Rogers.
In addition to his training in child psychology, Mr. Rogers had a divinity degree. He was ordained as a Presbyterian minister in 1963, and his ministry was “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Unlike many other worthy shows for children like “Sesame Street,” “Captain Kangaroo” or “Rugrats,” “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was full of subject matter considered to be too heavy for children. Rogers dealt with topics such as death and dying, divorce, nuclear war and depression. Each episode was like a carefully crafted sermon, none more so than when he and a son with whom he had been estranged reconciled on air. Thank God for Mr. Rogers.
Like many cultural icons, Fred Rogers is being appropriated by various political movements now that he’s no longer around to defend himself. It’s convenient to forget the way that he was parodied in popular culture on shows like “Saturday Night Live” or even Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” As time moved on, various politicians began to draft him for their movements. Parody has turned into political appropriation and suddenly he has become associated with causes that would not have made it into one of his sermons — er, television episodes.
Near the end of my seminary career, I visited Mr. Rogers production studio. I honestly didn’t know what to expect with this visit. In retrospect, I don’t recall telling any of my other friends that I was going to meet him. Somehow, spending time with Fred Rogers seemed to be a little odd. But as I entered the elevator to his suite, I was absolutely floored when the door opened and standing there, with a tie and a short-sleeved shirt, was Mr. Rogers. And of all the possible things he could have said, the first words out of his mouth were, “Welcome to the Neighborhood, Jeffrey.” I’m no longer ashamed to say that he had me at “Welcome.”
The Fred Rogers that I had the privilege of knowing modestly was a kind, gentle, authentic human being.
His cause was children — period. He approached each child with profound respect and each child who watched him knew it. The Fred Rogers I knew was not political. He refused to capitalize on his fame and was reluctant to take public positions on the divisive topics of the day. What he did do was this: He loved people. He really loved people “just the way you are.”
In today’s toxic climate, an opportunity exists for college campuses to be more like the Neighborhood and less like many of our sickened institutions. Many campuses have been drawn into this cultural illness, wrongly believing that creating a new generation of warriors is their calling. But there is another path that meanders through a Neighborhood that features kindness, generosity, careful listening, respect and even love. Campuses that dare to inculcate the virtues of this Neighborhood are forming leaders that truly do make a difference in what author James Davison Hunter calls their “sphere of influence.” “I love you just the way you are” is a revolutionary message that deserves syndication.