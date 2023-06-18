My first encounter with Mr. Rogers was by accident. I had seen “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” but I never tuned in long enough to view it through its entirety. That changed when I entered seminary.

One of my seminary’s New Testament professors was a giant intellect stuffed into a tiny shell of a body named William Orr. Though retired, Dr. Orr would sometimes come to campus and offer a series of special lectures for alumni/ae. Over time, I began to notice a very quiet, and slightly built man at each one of these lectures. I later learned from a friend that I was sitting next to the Mr. Rogers.

Bullock has been president of the University of Dubuque since 1998. He can be reached at jbullock@dbq.edu or through his blog at www.jeffbullock.com.