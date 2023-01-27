The Galena, Ill., community was struck by tragedy earlier this month when a head-on crash took two of its own.
Guatemalan immigrants and Galena residents Domingo L. Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio S. Maton, 23, lost their lives in the Jan. 9 wreck. Marcos’ son, Pedro Perez, was injured but survived the crash that killed his father and his best friend.
At a joint funeral for Marcos and Maton on Sunday, their families mourned but also expressed gratitude because of the community support that made the services possible.
Carmela Cordero, the founder of the Galena chapter of the Hispanic Council, helped Pedro’s family start an online fundraising page to cover the steep bill for funeral services and for shipping the bodies back to loved ones in Guatemala. The fundraising page had a stated goal of raising $23,000 — just enough to cover the funeral and shipment expenses. The page had raised more than $32,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Cordero said the additional funds will be used to create a trust for Pedro to take care of his schooling and other needs. The online fundraising page is located at bit.ly/3JaCltV.
Our hearts go out to the families of Marcos and Maton and the many people affected by this tragedy, and our gratitude goes to the hundreds of people who have come together to support them in their time of need.
The folks at Jackson County (Iowa) Prevention Coalition have worked for years to curb youth alcohol and substance abuse. Not only are their efforts showing results, but their work is being recognized nationally.
Coalition staff will travel to Washington, D.C., next month to receive the Coalition of the Year award from Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America. Prevention Project Coordinator Julie Furne noted that the award typically has gone to substance abuse organizations in larger, more urban areas, so it’s good to see one of our rural efforts receive recognition.
Indeed, the coalition’s work over the years to lead marketing campaigns opposing drinking and drug use, to conduct responsible beverage seller trainings and to lobby for the passage of a countywide social host ordinance seem to be paying off. In 2012, the Iowa Youth Survey found that 36.8% of participating 11th-grade Jackson County students reported drinking alcohol in the past 30 days. That percentage has decreased to 21% in the most recent survey in 2021.
A tip of the hat to Jackson County Prevention Coalition for its recognition of a job well done.
A decision by Iowa Department of Transportation officials to adjust the speed limit on a busy stretch of U.S. 20 just outside of Dubuque is icing on the cake of the many improvements made along the road in recent years.
Officials plan to increase the speed limit to 65 mph on westbound U.S. 20 just west of Old Highway Road, and drivers heading east can continue driving 65 mph until they are past the Southwest Arterial. DOT staff plan to complete the sign changes needed to implement the new speed limit by spring at the latest.
The changes follow the completion of interchange projects at Swiss Valley Road and the Southwest Arterial that have traffic only entering U.S. 20 in that stretch via on and off ramps. Sheriff Joe Kennedy said a tweak to the speed limit makes sense given that the interchange projects have made that stretch of road safer to travel at higher speeds.
Kennedy is right. The addition of interchanges and elimination of at-grade intersections have made for a smoother, safer ride.
The DOT and local officials now should turn their gaze a bit farther to the west and prioritize addressing dangerous, at-grade intersections on U.S. 20. in the Peosta area.
Our thanks to the many people who worked on making U.S. 20 a safer place to drive. Being allowed to go a little faster doesn’t hurt, either.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
