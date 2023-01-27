The Galena, Ill., community was struck by tragedy earlier this month when a head-on crash took two of its own.

Guatemalan immigrants and Galena residents Domingo L. Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio S. Maton, 23, lost their lives in the Jan. 9 wreck. Marcos’ son, Pedro Perez, was injured but survived the crash that killed his father and his best friend.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.