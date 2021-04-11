Usually, I am delighted when Iowa gets national attention, but that has not been the case lately.
Recently, Iowa made national news when State House Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds rammed through another bill that will make it more difficult for Iowans to vote. The bill closes polling sites earlier on Election Day, shortens the number of days Iowans can cast their vote by a mail ballot or at early voting polling sites, and, if a legally cast mail ballot has not arrived by 8 p.m. on Election Day at the county auditor’s office, that voter’s ballot will not be counted.
The Republicans seem determined to squeeze early voting out of existence in Iowa in spite of the fact that 54% of Iowa Republicans and 76% of Iowa Democrats voted by mail in the 2020 general election.
The 2020 election had one of the highest voter turnouts in Iowa history.
Our right to vote is the most fundamental of all of our constitutional rights. Voting is the underpinning of our democracy. Why do Republicans want to make this constitutional right more difficult to exercise?
Who are Republican lawmakers working for? Certainly not Iowans!
Clearly, they are not representing the best interests of Iowans.