In a few months, we get a privilege that most of the world is denied.
That honor is the right to decide how the next two to four years are going to affect your life. The top two parties seem to have completely different approaches and either one will impact you in a big way. So your vote is a serious responsibility and requires research.
Sorry, but you can’t listen to just one person, one TV station or unfortunately even one newspaper. Listen to what the other side is saying and then check out the facts. Research what the candidates have actually done, not what they say they will do. It will be too late after they’re elected to find out you made a mistake. Personalities should not factor in heavily, either.
I hate to break it to you, but you’ll likely never meet them, and they’re not coming over to the house for supper. So base your decision on their actual history. Another suggestion is to prioritize the items important to you. What one(s) can’t you live without? Remember, you might not be able to get everything you wanted, so make sure you choose wisely.
Getting things you want in a democracy is a little like a family sitting down for a chicken dinner. There are only two drumsticks available, but no one should go away hungry. If you don’t get a drumstick, you hopefully will get a piece of apple pie. Good luck and vote wisely!