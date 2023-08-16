Blocks from the first city’s Eagle Point Park, at the bottom of the pitch of the hill where great limestone rocks were set to sustain a holding wall that the settler Mathias Ham maintained, the birds have begun to move as if something is coming. Robins call each other and dance like marionettes, like bullfighters carrying cloaks across the garden beds. Everyone is considering the morning meal.
After the morning sun has risen above the trees, done peeking for those moments of uncertainty when the light stills the horizon and tells the earth the celestial dawn is percolating as it has since unknown time passed, my cat Finnegan and I leave the front door open and crash the chipmunks’ parties that spread across the lawn. A bush of dark yellow daisies stands perplexed against the neighbor’s front porch, our tiny red flowers hide in the grass, the blue and purples add flavor to this dawn’s carnival. The chippies hide and the wrens dash from the telephone wires all the while chirping about the cat now slunk low and prowling.
It’s August now and only weeks to the yellowing of the leaves and the time for the squads of geese returning to the river to bask and feed and rest as they follow their ancestors’ routes south. The flies are building chaos at the windows in numbers great, and here and there a lone sentinel comes buzzing upon the air of the front room and starts a battle, landing on an arm, a head, a hand, a face. The morning cannot stop the unrelenting fly hordes.
Comfort in mornings grows because earth’s sacred routine turns off the incessant story of politics. No cell phone upon the peace of dawn. No breaking news but for the hummingbird who pauses to stake a sweet sip of nectar. Morning lessons teach vitality. The lessons avail of certainty and morals that nature is there and everyone a part. News of men peppers the morning but it refuses to abide the sacred. Dawn and rising sun abide. Birds and chipmunks abide. The cat rushes a twig and the small broken leftover of a recent storm teaches certainty. All things pass.
There is truth on this morning earth. It swallows all nonsense. Five senses , more than sight, more than sound and the pretense sound can be managed. The wind touches. The grasses are presents, a panorama of smells and swaths of space. The flowers’ scents are on the breeze and taste like childhood.
The sun appears eternal as if only light lasts forever. The dew of the morning sparkles with expectation.
The dull limestone bluffs, rugged and filled with faces of yesterday, smile at the whimsy of a cat and a man walking without cares but their own. The cloudless sky becomes a blueberry pie and the wrens show their wisdom looking for solace from the growing heat. Somewhere a thought exists, somewhere from a time past, all of this was born like man and cat from some sacred hand of mystery, some power that is here still, and it’s wonderful and living in the awe of impossible complexity.
Size is relevant and one’s place sure and small and the unknown comforting. A breeze settles and leaves turn and season’s end too abides, yet for the moment a knowledge has been that all things began before the lawn and the bluff, the sun and the sky. It is a good thought and a joy. Love has been and life goes on.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.