Blocks from the first city’s Eagle Point Park, at the bottom of the pitch of the hill where great limestone rocks were set to sustain a holding wall that the settler Mathias Ham maintained, the birds have begun to move as if something is coming. Robins call each other and dance like marionettes, like bullfighters carrying cloaks across the garden beds. Everyone is considering the morning meal.

After the morning sun has risen above the trees, done peeking for those moments of uncertainty when the light stills the horizon and tells the earth the celestial dawn is percolating as it has since unknown time passed, my cat Finnegan and I leave the front door open and crash the chipmunks’ parties that spread across the lawn. A bush of dark yellow daisies stands perplexed against the neighbor’s front porch, our tiny red flowers hide in the grass, the blue and purples add flavor to this dawn’s carnival. The chippies hide and the wrens dash from the telephone wires all the while chirping about the cat now slunk low and prowling.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.