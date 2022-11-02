The moral code of our candidates and those ethical issues that are underpinning their message matters.
The right and wrong of issues should not be like a card game, parlay one item of a topical issue into the theme that the candidate stands for something. The lived ethical philosophy are what we hope for in the candidate.
Yet candidates suggest the stakes of the game, play their hands of ethics, then gamble with each transaction that the audience will succumb.
“I support life!”
Who doesn’t?
“I’m for fair wages!”
Who isn’t?
The questions about the nature of the candidates true beliefs, and they are beliefs, and the actions taken in the living of those faith-aligned beliefs, arise like the dead walking.
Am I to vote when I hear about the opposition? For example, “How can you vote for Ronald McDonald, he proved his interests by selling out to the big corporations.”
No one wants a sell-out, that’s compromising the moral code. So vote the vegetarian with the real beef!
Of course, the best politicians understand that compromise is the basis of politics and is founded upon the moral view.
Then again.
Our elected officials must have a moral philosophy. That code might be bound to their affiliation to the audience or electorate or to their party. Lincoln stated, after leaving office, had he not a single friend left, he would have that friend that lived inside him, echoing that conscience is the matter of all politics.
If we allow political leaders to compromise any way for another, disinterested in their moral views, then we cannot expect them to do the right thing for us. We limit the range of life’s opportunities and our own rights when, for example, we choose to elect a narcissist, yet keeping in mind that every good president has some narcissism. Still, the theme of what is good for others, placing others above our own interests matters in every transaction.
It is yet conceivable to expect candidates who do not make deals, cheat, lie and steal, harp upon themselves as if they are the answer.
We should expect the candidates to have good will, like the philosopher Kant described, acting from duty and rightness, placing what is right above themselves.
In election after election, we can say that there is a right and a wrong. Does it seem as a society we are moving toward this morass of faux issues, points without merit, claiming elections weren’t fair, or were stolen or that the voting machines were broken? Is politics about the icon, the individual, the loudest voice, the one who has the mic and the pulpit, without an accounting; without knowing a semblance of the moral code of the person?
It matters in the severest sense that our candidates have a solid moral bearing. Is it possible to provide ethical assessment or moral testing for every candidate? Yes.
The assessments would offer multiple choice answers. It can be done.
In one well researched test known as the MMPI, we can determine whether the test taker was honest.
Wouldn’t such a test help us to understand our candidate. Some ethical testing, paper and pencil sort of testing, a test of mettle and morals and faith.
Doubtful our society would agree to this. But an assessment, not debate but test, directed to the man or woman’s moral grasp of life.
Abraham Lincoln applied his integrity to the ethics of politics more than 150 years ago. He noted with a discerning eye that it is very seldom something is all right, and another completely wrong. Yet, his words trail in echoes to these days, suggesting that we must do all the good we can, by all the means we can, in all the places possible.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
