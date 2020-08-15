This week, Crescent Community Health Centers and its 80 staff are celebrating along with nearly 1,400 health centers and more than 250,000 providers and staff who dedicate their lives to protect and promote the health of every one in 11 people in the United States.
This includes one in eight children, one in five rural residents and one in three people living in poverty.
Crescent is a jewel in the community not just because of the nurturing staff and quality care a patient finds here each day, but because of the resiliency, talent and commitment of a relatively small group of professionals. Under the leadership of a dedicated and passionate volunteer board, the community care model really does work, and it changes lives every day.
In celebration of this week, and to recognize all health workers, I invite you to take a moment and reflect on what is most important to you. It is my belief we would realize our families, communities and our health are important in the big picture. So that is why, during this pandemic and all the other unusual events of this year, more than ever, we should give thanks and honor our health systems and workforce.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Crescent has been open for business each normally scheduled day. We never closed our doors due to the health crisis. We did cease our preventive dental visits and moved many preventive medical appointments to telehealth in a matter of one week. In fact, we went from 0% telehealth visits to 87% in a matter of weeks.
Our teams went into project-management mode quite quickly to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and staff. Daily check-ins revealed innovative opportunities to better serve our patients with different technology such as telehealth and we also continued our outreach efforts with Pacific Islanders/Marshallese to ensure their safety during the pandemic early on.
Heather Rickertsen, Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services, worked closely with our patient community and ensured messaging was consistent and in the language best suited for the patient as care packages and instructions guided them through precautions if a positive case occurred. Pulse Ox devices, inhalers and other items were provided as appropriate, as were blood pressure cuffs and scales as requested and if available. The care package instructions were clear, concise, and included photos and instructions for the families. Contact numbers were also provided.
Pharmacy also started contacting all patients with the highest rick of complications (high co-morbidities based on initial data) and worked to ensure a stable supply of medication — delivered. For patients being discharged from the hospital and patients with difficulties — med box services were initiated at no charge to
enhance compliance and safety.
It is widely known that many of the minority populations have higher co-morbidities, thus making them more likely to have severe consequences with a COVID-19 diagnosis. So our initial work was to really ensure they understood the latest guidance and that we were here for them as needed. Now we can safely see preventive care visits all around (medical, dental and behavioral health) and we are
cautiously ramping up to where we were before COVID-19.
What I have observed during these past four to five months is a community-wide effort to ensure the healthy lives of our fellow citizens remained paramount. At Crescent, we are providing quality care for all, resulting in a healthy community! We remain steadfast in our efforts to continue making Crescent the health home of choice in the tri-state area.